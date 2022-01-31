Better Collective A/S: Better Collective appoints Britt Boeskov as SVP of Strategy

World leading sports betting media group, Better Collective, has hired Britt Boeskov as Senior Vice President of Strategy. With this hire, Better Collective strengthens its ambition to further scale the business within the sports betting media industry.



Britt Boeskov brings with her many years of C-level experience from Kindred Group, a leading operator within the gambling industry. And especially her digital skills and expertise from the intersection between customer, product and technology will be relevant in her new position.



Jesper Søgaard, CEO and co-founder of Better Collective, says:"I am very pleased that Britt has decided to join Better Collective and look forward to welcoming her as a member of the management team. She knows the industry and she has vast experience at management level driving digital projects towards end-users. We are a growing company with very big ambitions and many ideas. Britt will become an important asset as we continue our future growth journey".



Britt Boeskov says:"I am excited to join Better Collective's growing leadership team at this crucial stage of the company's remarkable growth journey. Scaling globally while transforming the business to secure a long term sustainable performance are exactly the type of challenges I enjoy. I've followed the team from the sidelines for some years, and I'm deeply impressed with the culture and ambition of the organisation".



Britt Boeskov joins Better Collective on March 1, 2022.



Media contact: Ulrik Marschall, +45 6068 6370, press@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective

Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Colleßctive offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

