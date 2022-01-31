- (PLX AI) - ISS updates divestment programme and announces divestments of Hong Kong business unit and ISS Taiwan.
- • Total targeted net proceeds of the program remain unchanged
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|16,555
|16,705
|11:39
|16,565
|16,690
|11:39
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:16
|ISS Divests Hong Kong Unit and ISS Taiwan
|(PLX AI) - ISS updates divestment programme and announces divestments of Hong Kong business unit and ISS Taiwan.• Total targeted net proceeds of the program remain unchanged
► Artikel lesen
|04.01.
|ISS and Hewlett Packard Enterprise extend partnership agreement for another 5 years
|(PLX AI) - ISS announced that it has extended its partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). • ISS has delivered integrated facility services to HPE globally since 2008 and with the...
► Artikel lesen
|21.12.21
|ISS Raised to Buy from Hold at Handelsbanken
|(PLX AI) - Price target remains DKK 145.
► Artikel lesen
|07.12.21
|Changes to the Executive Group Management of ISS A/S
|30.11.21
|Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO and closely associated persons
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ISS A/S
|16,665
|-1,22 %