Former Governor of the Bank of England will deepen the Firm's global advisory offering by providing clients exceptional insights into the global economic outlook

Macro Advisory Partners ('MAP'), a leading geopolitical and global economics advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Mark Carney as Senior Counsellor.

Macro Advisory Partners provides strategic counsel to corporations, investors and foundations navigating the intersection of geopolitics, global economics, and regulatory policy. Mr. Carney will advise MAP's clients on issues such as the global post-pandemic economy, the impact of fiscal and monetary policymaking on international markets, the evolving digital currency landscape, and the outlook for global trade.

At a time when global markets, policy and politics interact more powerfully than ever before, MAP is delighted to add Mark Carney's outstanding counsel to its global advisory offering. Mr. Carney's understanding of the complex dynamics of the global economy, based on his roles at the highest levels of economic and financial policymaking, will strengthen MAP's strategic capabilities on matters that are paramount to the outlook for global businesses.

Nader Mousavizadeh, MAP Founding Partner and CEO, said: "I am delighted that Mark is joining our firm as Senior Counsellor. Our clients look to us for advice in navigating a global economy defined by rising inflation pressures, US-China competition, geopolitical volatility, a complex energy transition, cyber risk and transformative digitalisation. Mark's strategic counsel, drawing on his unique background in global finance and outstanding leadership in central banking, will enable us to match our leading geopolitical advice with global economic insight of exceptional value and impact. It is an honour to have Mark join our firm and I am excited to begin our work together."

Mark Carney, MAP Senior Counsellor, said: "I am thrilled to join Macro Advisory Partners to advise clients on their strategies in the face of rapidly shifting macroeconomic dynamics and geopolitical forces. Now more than ever leaders are challenged by the complex intersection of global economic forces, politics and corporate strategy, and I look forward to working with MAP's leadership in counselling the firm's clients to success."

_______________

Mark Carney, Professional Biography

Mark served as Governor of the Bank of England and Chair of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Committee from 2013 to 2020. He has also served as Chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) from 2011 to 2018, Chair of the Economic Cooperation Council of Governors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) from 2017 to 2020, First Vice-Chair of the European Systemic Risk Board, a member of the Group of Thirty and the Foundation Board of the World Economic Forum. Mr Carney received a bachelor's degree in Economics from Harvard University and a master's degree and doctorate in Economics from Oxford University. After a 13-year career with Goldman Sachs in London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto, Mr Carney was Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada from 2003 to 2004. He was Senior Associate Deputy Minister of Finance until 2008 when he was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada where he served until 2013. Mr Carney was born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada in 1965.

___________________

Macro Advisory Partners

Macro Advisory Partners provides the world's leading companies, investors and foundations with a competitive advantage in a complex world.

A volatile and fragmenting global landscape requires an integrated understanding of the political and economic drivers of change. Driven by a belief in the value of independent, long-term strategic counsel, the partners have built a firm that delivers actionable macro strategies to leading decision-makers in business, finance and the not-for-profit sector.

MAP's London, New York and Copenhagen-based team of partners, directors and associates is supported by a Global Advisory Board and a group of Senior Advisors drawn from leadership positions in the worlds of business, finance, politics, diplomacy and technology. Drawing on this unique network, the firm develops tailored and innovative macro solutions mapped to the specific exposures, risks and opportunities facing its clients. For more information, see: www.macroadvisorypartners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005344/en/

Contacts:

For Press inquiries, please contact:

Ian Patrick: ip@macroadvisorypartners.com