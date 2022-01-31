Plenity is designed to help people feel satisfied with smaller portions so they can eat less and lose weight, while enjoying the foods they love

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company announced that its Founded Entity, Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) ("Gelesis"), is launching today the "Who Said?" marketing campaign across the United States, which challenges many long-held cultural and societal assumptions around weight loss. Plenity's multichannel campaign will encompass TV, digital, social, and Out of Home (OOH) to grow awareness of Plenity's novel approach to weight management. The campaign aims to empower the 70% of Americans who struggle with excess weight to think about weight loss in a new way with less deprivation thanks to Plenity.

Plenity is designed to help people feel satisfied with smaller portions so they can eat less and lose weight, while enjoying foods they love.

Plenity is transforming weight management with a clinically proven approach inspired by raw vegetables. Plenity is designed to help people feel satisfied with smaller portions so they can eat less and lose weight, while enjoying foods they love. It is FDA-cleared to aid in weight management in adults with excess weight or obesity, as defined by a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 to 40 kg/m², when used in conjunction with diet and exercise. It is taken orally as three capsules with 16 ounces of water twice a day, 20 minutes before lunch and dinner. Plenity is not a drug or supplement. Instead it uses a novel biomimetic approach inspired by the composition and mechanical properties of vegetables that makes adults feel fuller with smaller portions. In clinical trials, 6 out of 10 adults had clinically meaningful weight loss (on average they lost 22 pounds, or ~3.5 inches from their waist) and the safety profile was similar to placebo.

Previous marketing efforts around Plenity were limited to search and social media marketing as Gelesis built out a commercial-scale manufacturing facility. The response from these limited marketing efforts was very encouraging. Gelesis began trading on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this month in conjunction with a capital raise to support the launch of Plenity. Based on available cash, ramped up manufacturing, and commercial timelines, Gelesis currently anticipates that its 2022 revenue will be approximately $58 million in its first year of full launch.



Plenity National Media Campaign Kicking Off Today Challenges Restrictive Dieting Norms

BOSTON, JANUARY 31, 2022 Who said losing weight has to be miserable? The debut "Who Said?" campaign from Plenity, launching today across the US, challenges many long-held cultural and societal assumptions around weight loss. Plenity's multichannel campaign will encompass TV, digital, social, and Out of Home (OOH) to grow awareness of Plenity's novel approach to weight management. The campaign aims to empower the 70% of Americans who struggle with excess weight to think about weight loss in a new way with less deprivation thanks to Plenity.

"We've had a tremendous response to Plenity in its initial, limited release period and are thrilled to now launch it to a wider audience in this debut campaign. People are disheartened with the way much of the world views weight and weight loss. Restrictive food rules, black and white thinking, taboo conversations tiptoeing around our bodies-it is confusing and frustrating," said David Pass, Pharm.D., Chief Commercial and Operating Officer of Gelesis (NYSE: GLS), the maker of Plenity. "If weight management is a road you're on, we're in your corner."

The campaign was developed with The&Partnership and features TV digital spots from acclaimed MJZ directing duo Hoffman Metoyer (Apple, Coke, Ford, Marriott, Etsy). Still photography for the campaign was shot by noted art and celebrity photographer Magdalena Wosinska. m/SIX is leading the media buy for the campaign.



Gelesis has taken a unique go to market approach with Plenity and is committed to broadening access to expert-endorsed clinical care for weight management. In order to overcome the many frictions people have traditionally experienced, the product is available by prescription via a free telehealth consultation (with leading industry partner Ro), with unlimited follow-up visits as needed, as well as through a traditional healthcare provider experience. Notably, in an analysis of 20,000 Plenity members, 70% had never tried a prescription weight management product before, indicating Plenity is bringing new people into the category of prescription weight management products. Approximately 50% of members said they would not have seen their doctor for a prescription if telehealth had not been available. The Plenity experience is further bolstered by robust complimentary journey support, packaging designed to help people integrate Plenity into one's lifestyle, and transparent pricing.

The "Who Said?" campaign builds upon a New York City activation in December, where Plenity created an edible billboard in the East Village's Astor Place to challenge the idea that people can't eat the foods they love while losing weight. The Astor Place billboard was made with thousands of seasonal holiday cakes. Plenity invited people to enjoy free dessert, reinforcing the notion that the holiday treats you love can fit into a balanced diet, no matter your health goals.



"We believe we are well positioned to address the huge market need in weight management. We have the widest label of any prescription weight management product-150 million Americans could be eligible for treatment with Plenity-and the long-term potential of our company is exciting," said Yishai Zohar, founder and CEO of Gelesis. "We anticipate a dramatic increase in revenue growth year over year."

Important Safety Information about Plenity

Patients who are pregnant or are allergic to cellulose, citric acid, sodium stearyl fumarate, gelatin, or titanium dioxide should not take Plenity.

To avoid impact on the absorption of medications: For all medications that should be taken with food, take them after starting a meal. For all medications that should be taken without food (on an empty stomach), continue taking on an empty stomach or as recommended by your physician.

The overall incidence of side effects with Plenity was no different than placebo. The most common side effects were diarrhea, distended abdomen, infrequent bowel movements, and flatulence.

Contact a doctor right away if problems occur. If you have a severe allergic reaction, severe stomach pain, or severe diarrhea, stop using Plenity until you can speak to your doctor.

Rx Only. For the safe and proper use of Plenity or more information, talk to a healthcare professional, read the Patient Instructions for Use, or call 1-844-PLENITY.

About Gelesis

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) ("Gelesis") is a consumer-centered biotherapeutics company advancing a novel category of treatments for weight management and gut related chronic diseases. Our non-systemic superabsorbent hydrogels are the first and only made entirely from naturally derived building blocks, and they are inspired by the composition (i.e., water cellulose) and mechanical properties (e.g., elasticity or firmness) of raw vegetables. They are conveniently administered in capsules to create a much larger volume of small, non-aggregating hydrogel pieces that become an integrated part of the meals, and act locally in the digestive system. Our portfolio includes Plenity, an FDA-cleared product to aid in weight management, as well as potential therapies in development for patients with Type 2 Diabetes, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Functional Constipation. For more information, visit gelesis.com, or connect with us on Twitter @GelesisInc.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 25 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Half Year Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company's unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

