Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC Pink: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has released its November 30, 2021 quarterly consolidated financial statements and management, discussion and analysis for the three months ending November 30, 2021.

Below are a number of financial highlights pertaining to the first quarter ending November 30, 2021 and for the period subsequent to year end up to the date of this news release.

Neptune ended the quarter on November 30, 2021 with $67 million in assets and no debt. This equates to an increase of 23% in asset value over August 31, 2021 year end.





Neptune earned $1,707,046 through Bitcoin mining and other income-generating activities during the three-month period ending November 30, 2021.





Total expenses for the three-month period were $193,308 or $64,436 per month.





Subsequent to November 30, 2021 and up to the date of this release, Neptune earned an additional 35 Bitcoin, bringing the total Bitcoin balance to 160.





530 Bitcoin mining rigs, equating to 53 petahash, are expected to come online in the first calendar quarter of 2022 adding to the existing 22 petahash of capacity.





Neptune's two largest digital asset holdings as of the date of this release are 160 BTC and 151,000 ATOM. The Company also holds positions in FTM, Tshare, DOT, DASH, Tomb, ETH, BCH, LTC, and a number of other tokens of immaterial values, as well as an investment in the Protocol Crypto Quant Fund valued at $8.2 million at the end of November and a current cash balance of $23.1 million for strategic acquisitions, Bitcoin mining rig purchases and operations.

"Neptune had an amazing first quarter with a $12.6 million increase in assets on our balance sheet and $13 million in comprehensive income," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO. "We hope to see the general crypto space grow as we move forward into 2022 and our Bitcoin mining, staking, and DeFi earnings to increase accordingly as we grow those arms of the business. We anticipate another 53 petahash of mining capacity to come online in Q2 thus growing our Bitcoin earnings. We are staying true to our diversified model and will continue to manage our risk while maximizing our earnings across the board."

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from audited financial statements and management, discussion and analysis for the first quarter ended November 30, 2021 that are filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the information and disclosures contained therein that an investor can properly analyze this information.

Operating and Financial Overview ($CAD) For the three months ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Mining Revenue 293,794 - Other income* 1,413,252 44,862 Total Earnings 1,707,046 44,862 Depreciation** 159,818 - Stock based compensation** 184,214 10,416 General expenses (recovery) (150,724) 105,008 Realized gain (loss) on settlements and sales 367,633 1,810 Revaluation of digital currencies*** 6,111,989 459,439 Unrealized gain related to lending activities

and short term investments 4,935,551 (143,877) Comprehensive income for the period 12,928,911 246,810 Financial Position ($CAD) As at November 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 Cash and cash loans 27,269,572 154,803 Total digital assets 22,335,525 48,182,494 Total other assets 17,687,525 6,338,384 Total liabilities 272,899 769,083 Total shareholders equity 67,019,723 53,906,598 Working capital**** 42,938,925 36,141,081 * All non-Bitcoin mining revenue generating activities ** Non-cash items *** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on the coin inventory. When

coins are sold, the net difference between the proceeds and the carrying value of the digital

currency (including the revaluation), is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital

currencies **** Current assets less current liabilities

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

