Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q) ("the Company"), a company with a mission to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. CEO of the Company, Francis Bellido, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent press release detailing Bellido's purchase of $300,000 in company shares by exercise of warrants. "I believe it is a strong endorsement on my behalf and will give our current shareholders a lot of confidence moving forward," shared Bellido. "With more money you have more funding to execute your business plan."

"Could you provide a quick overview of your company?", asked Jolly. "Quantum eMotion was created around an invention made by a world-renowned professor in quantum noise," explained Bellido before elaborating on the applications of this invention, particularly in the security space. "The only way in nature to create pure random numbers is to rely on the phenomenon, the laws of quantum physics; everything else in our world is actually not random."

"What is the status and outlook of global cybersecurity for 2022?", asked Jolly. "Cybersecurity continues to be the central focus," said Bellido. "It is a huge strategic issue, which has been exasperated by the COVID-19 crisis," he continued. "Working more and more from home creates a lot of opportunities for cyber criminals," said Bellido. "That results in a lot of vulnerability in our systems."

"Why are quantum computers a threat to cybersecurity?", asked Jolly. "Quantum computers may be mainstream in four to five years, maybe sooner," said Bellido. "These computers have an incredible calculation capacity," he explained. "That means that these computers will be able to crack absolutely any encryption key," said Bellido. "The havoc that cyber criminals could create would be incredible."

"The only solution to prevent this is to use pure random numbers, and the source of these random numbers comes from quantum physics," continued Bellido. "This is what we do; our technology is a hardware solution."

The conversation then turned to the creation of the Company's portable QRNG USB-type device. "We have partnered with Syntronic Research and Development Canada Inc. an engineering firm that specializes in there's types of products," shared Bellido. "We are finalizing the product and testing it," he added. "We are expecting the first working product hopefully within one month, and after that we need to go through a certification process."

To close the interview, Bellido encouraged listeners to consider the potential of the Company in the cybersecurity space as they continue to develop solutions for the growing cybersecurity space.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

