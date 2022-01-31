Biogen Inc.: Biogen Announces Nancy Leaming and Brian Posner to Retire from Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that Nancy Leaming and Brian Posner will retire from Biogen's Board of Directors, effective at the time of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.



Ms. Leaming, who joined the Biogen Board in 2008, was previously the Chief Executive Officer and President of Tufts Health Plan, a provider of healthcare insurance. Mr. Posner, who also joined the Biogen Board in 2008, is a private investor and founder and Managing Partner of Point Rider Group LLC, a boutique consulting and advisory services firm. Ms. Leaming is a member of the Biogen Board's Audit Committee and Mr. Posner serves as Chair of its Compensation Management and Development Committee.

Stelios Papadopoulos, Ph.D., Chairman of the Biogen Board of Directors, said, "For nearly 15 years, Nancy and Brian have played important roles on our Board, guiding Biogen in its mission of pioneering therapies that make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of people worldwide. In particular, Biogen has benefitted from Nancy's deep experience as a leader in the insurance space and her insights into the healthcare reimbursement and payor market. We have relied on Brian's significant management and financial expertise, coupled with his commitment to sustainability. We are grateful to Nancy and Brian for their invaluable contributions during their many years of service and wish them both the very best."

Michel Vounatsos, Biogen's Chief Executive Officer, said, "I would like to thank Nancy and Brian for the many years of wise counsel they have provided to the Board and our leadership team as Biogen has grown. We wish them both well in the future and are grateful they will remain extended members of the Biogen community."

Mr. Posner said, "In my 15 years on the Board, Biogen has grown from a biotech in Cambridge to a global company that has pioneered life changing therapies for the most complex devastating neurodegenerative diseases, including the first treatment for spinal muscular atrophy and most recently, the first anti-amyloid beta medicine in Alzheimer's disease. It has been especially amazing to be part of the journey as Biogen has built one of the industry's most diversified pipelines in neuroscience and led meaningful initiatives to address the interrelation between climate and health."

Ms. Leaming said, "It has been an honor to serve on the Biogen Board of Directors alongside a group of exceptionally bright, experienced and highly effective directors. Biogen remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver responsibly and transparently both for shareholders and for patients, and I look forward to following its future progress as it continues on its mission to pioneer and lead in neuroscience in a manner that is beneficial to its many stakeholders."

