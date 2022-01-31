Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc.: Net Zero Renewable Energy Receives Order from Bell Canada for Energy Storage Logistics Supply Including Windular's Power Conditioners

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc. (TSXV:NZRE) ("NZRE" or the "Company, a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, has received a Purchase Order through its Windular Research and Technologies Inc. ("WRT") Division to expand the energy storage capacity at a Northern Ontario off grid site.

This Purchase Order includes the logistics to install and program the most efficient manner to optimize the Windular renewable technologies as it relates to power storage and usage. Windular also received an additional separate Purchase Order from Bell to provide Windular's proprietary WRT "Power Conditioners" whereby the renewables are in sync with the energy storage system to further reduce the carbon footprint of the BTS site.

"Bell Canada's commitment to embrace the optimization of their off-grid sites is a great step forward towards lowering their carbon footprint" say Jerry Foster, President of NZRE. "The complexities around the efficient production of renewable power coupled with the efficient storage and usage especially in a DC power setting is an area where Net Zero's team has incredible expertise and experience and is a value-added offering to companies like Bell Canada. We are being engaged more and more at other sites where our team can optimize the power conditioning side of the off-grid sites across Canada", added Foster.

About Net Zero Renewable Energy Inc.

Net Zero Renewable Energy delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. NZRE stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, NZRE excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. NZRE's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through NZRE's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

