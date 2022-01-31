Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) (the "Company") wishes to remind shareholders of the upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:00am EST. Due to current COVID -19 restrictions in the City of Toronto, attendance in person will not be permitted and shareholders may listen to the meeting via conference audio link by dialing:

Local - Toronto (+1) 416-764-8658

Toll Free - North America (+1) 888 886-7786

Shareholder attendance via the above numbers provides an audio link only and does not permit voting or questions to be raised during the meeting. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to vote their common shares via the form of proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, previously provided by mail, prior to the applicable cut-off times. In order to address any specific queries which shareholders might have for Management regarding the Company, shareholders are invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting via email to pc@enerev5.com by no later than the close of business on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Mr Copetti will provide a full business update at the conclusion of the formal portion of the annual meeting.

About Enerev5.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) is a Canadian resource company focusing on exploration and development potential, in Africa and other global jurisdictions, related to energy metals such as cobalt, copper and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero related assets. ENEV is committed to exploration and development programs contributing towards net zero carbon and a sustainable energy future.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Copetti

Executive Chairman and CEO

Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Telephone: +1-416-519-4009

Email: pc@enerev5.com

Website: www.enerev5.com

