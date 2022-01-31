Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced it has launched its sparkling CBD beverages in Total Wine & More's Texas and Arizona stores, two of the Company's key markets. CENTR's sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages, including both CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, are now sold in 29 Total Wine & More locations in these strategic markets.

Founded in 1991, Total Wine & More is the largest independent retailer of fine wine in the United States. Total Wine & More sells wine, beer, spirits and other beverages in 229 stores across 27 states and continues to grow.

"CENTR is proud to partner with Total Wine & More and make CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free available to millions of Texas and Arizonans via their family of stores," said CENTR CEO Joseph Meehan. "Today's announcement is just the latest illustration of the ongoing expansion of availability of CENTR's sparkling beverages across America - we look forward to our partnership with Total Wine & More and to continuing to roll out CENTR's family of sparking beverages across their entire growing platform."

Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit CENTR's online store to buy all our products, including the newly released CENTR Instant at: www.findyourcentr.com/shop .

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

For further information, contact media@findyourcentr.com.

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/Joseph Meehan

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

This press release may contain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ from those indicated as a result of finalization of the Company's financial statements as well as other risks and uncertainties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112115