Stolt-Nielsen M.S. Limited: Stolt Tank Containers appoints Hans Augusteijn as President

LONDON, January 31, 2022 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today the appointment of Hans Augusteijn as President, Stolt Tank Containers (STC), with effect from February 1, 2022. Mr Augusteijn succeeds Michael W. Kramer, who will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at Stolt-Nielsen Limited.

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, commented: "The expertise in strategy and business transformation that Hans Augusteijn brings to the role, together with his passion for shipping and logistics, will help us to extend our leading position in the tank container industry.

"After 22 years as President of Stolt Tank Containers, Mike will be joining me at Stolt-Nielsen Corporate as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, a role in which his in-depth knowledge and experience of the logistics business will be invaluable. I would like to thank Mike for the outstanding job he has done as the leader of Stolt Tank Containers, and for his loyalty and dedication to the Company."

Mr Augusteijn spent 17 years at Maersk in various leadership roles related to container shipping and logistics before joining Stolt Tankers as Director of Strategy in 2019. In his current role, he has been instrumental in developing and implementing Stolt Tankers' overall strategy.

He holds a degree in Logistics and Transport Management from the National Transport Academy, Venlo, and a Masters in Business Administration in Strategy, Marketing and Distribution from the University of Nijmegen.

