31.01.2022 | 14:55
128 Leser
SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 31-Jan-2022 / 13:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary 1p shares undertaken by directors.

On 31 January 2022, the following directors acquired shares in SThree. 

Name     Number of shares acquired Price per share (GBP) 
J Bilefield  5,000           467.65 
T Lehne    5,600           479.10 
A Beach    6,431           466.43 
B Brien    1,594           462.50 The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Names 
                                    James Bilefield 
 
2. Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status                           Chair 
 
b) Initial notification /Amendment 
                                    Initial notification 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
                                    SThree plc 
a) Name 
 
b) LEI 
                                    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument     Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                          GB00B0KM9T71 
 
 
b) Nature of the transaction 
                                    Purchase of shares 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                    Name         Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
 
 
                                    James Bilefield    467.658p   5,000 
 
d) Aggregated information 
                                    Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
- Volume 
                                    467.658p    5,000      GBP23,382.94 
- Total

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Names 
                                    Timo Lehne 
 
2. Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status                           Interim CEO 
 
b) Initial notification /Amendment 
                                    Initial notification 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
                                    SThree plc 
a) Name 
 
b) LEI 
                                    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument     Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                          GB00B0KM9T71 
 
 
b) Nature of the transaction 
                                    Purchase of shares 
 
                                             Price(s) 
                                                    Volume(s) 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                    Name 
                                             474p 
                                                    2,000 
 
                                    Timo Lehne 
                                             482p 
                                                    3,600 
 
d) Aggregated information 
                                    Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
- Volume 
                                    479.1p     5,600      GBP26,832.00 
- Total

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Names 
                                    Andrew Beach 
 
2. Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status                           Chief Financial Officer 
 
b) Initial notification /Amendment 
                                    Initial notification 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
                                    SThree plc 
a) Name 
 
b) LEI 
                                    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument     Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                          GB00B0KM9T71 
 
 
b) Nature of the transaction 
                                    Purchase of shares 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                                        Volume(s) 
                                    Names       Price(s) 
 
 
                                                    6,431 
                                    Andrew Beach    466.43p 
 
d) Aggregated information 
                                    Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
- Volume 
                                    466.43p     6,431      GBP29,996.11 
- Total

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) Names 
                                    Barrie Brien 
 
2. Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status                           Non-Executive Director 
 
b) Initial notification /Amendment 
                                    Initial notification 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
                                    SThree plc 
a) Name 
 
b) LEI 
                                    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument     Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                          GB00B0KM9T71 
 
 
b) Nature of the transaction 
                                    Purchase of shares 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                       Name               Volume(s) 
                                             Price(s) 
 
 
                                    Barrie Brien           1,594 
                                             462.50p 
 
d) Aggregated information 

                                    Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
- Volume 
                                    462.50p     1,594      GBP7,372.25 
- Total

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  139909 
EQS News ID:  1274725 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274725&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 08:24 ET (13:24 GMT)

