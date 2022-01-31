DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 31-Jan-2022 / 13:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary 1p shares undertaken by directors.

On 31 January 2022, the following directors acquired shares in SThree.

Name Number of shares acquired Price per share (GBP) J Bilefield 5,000 467.65 T Lehne 5,600 479.10 A Beach 6,431 466.43 B Brien 1,594 462.50 The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names James Bilefield 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor SThree plc a) Name b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name Price(s) Volume(s) James Bilefield 467.658p 5,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total - Volume 467.658p 5,000 GBP23,382.94 - Total

e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Timo Lehne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Interim CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor SThree plc a) Name b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name 474p 2,000 Timo Lehne 482p 3,600 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total - Volume 479.1p 5,600 GBP26,832.00 - Total

e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor SThree plc a) Name b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) Names Price(s) 6,431 Andrew Beach 466.43p d) Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total - Volume 466.43p 6,431 GBP29,996.11 - Total

e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Barrie Brien 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor SThree plc a) Name b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name Volume(s) Price(s) Barrie Brien 1,594 462.50p d) Aggregated information Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total - Volume 462.50p 1,594 GBP7,372.25 - Total

e) Date of the transaction

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

