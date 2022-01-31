Through two different auctions, the Peruvian government expects to mobilize investments of around $2 billion.From pv magazine Latam The Peruvian government will offer around 2 GW of renewable energy capacity in two different auctions this year, the country's minister of energy and mines, Eduardo González, announced Friday. The two procurement exercises are expected to mobilize around $2 billion in new investments, González said, without providing further details. "We are going to be able to lower energy prices and take that difference to the most humble homes," he stated during a press conference. ...

