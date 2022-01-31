WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint PKI and Identity Management Solutions are Quantum-Resistant

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management, Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today that WidePoint's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Identity Management solutions are Quantum-resistant.

While Quantum computing is still in the development phase, the impact on the existing cryptographic infrastructure is challenging today's access and identity management protocols. Encryption algorithms must evolve to resist attacks from both Quantum and traditional computers.

"There is an expectation that all cryptographic algorithms will be broken in the future given enough computing power," said Caroline Godfrey, Chief Security Officer of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation. "The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) - which sets the standards of technology and cybersecurity for the Federal Government and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has adopted - is currently planning for this expectation with the draft document NIST SP 800-208. In the case of PKI, old algorithms and key-sizes will be retired and new algorithms will be introduced to account for any increase in computing power. We are already seeing Federal Government PKIs move to SHA-384 and WidePoint is adapting our solutions correspondingly. We understand the importance of NIST guidelines in the development of the enterprise technology landscape. WidePoint continues to advance and offer PKI solutions in accordance with these protocols and the standards that we meet are considered secure against attacks by Quantum computers."

"The challenge with PKI is that you want strong protection that can't be broken quickly, yet doesn't require significant computing power just to generate the keys in the first place," said Jason Holloway, President of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation. "Most commercial PKI offerings do not adhere to the demanding cybersecurity standards established by NIST. This is a factor in the increase in cyberattacks and ransomware incidents hitting businesses and public entities. Organizations that previously questioned the need to invest in Federal/DoD-level security are now turning to WidePoint as they experience the staggering cost of less-secure solutions."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, commented, "Userid/password identity management is antiquated and extremely vulnerable. WidePoint's PKI solution can replace the userid/password combination, expanding our solutions into the commercial sector with DoD grade security. Our PKI solutions address a large and growing market with universal applicability for controlling access to our customer's critical infrastructure both logically and physically. We are committed to providing best-in-industry solutions across our portfolio of technology management offerings. From zero trust identity credentials to secure cloud and management mobility services, WidePoint invests in developing the solutions that government and business, especially regulated industries, demand."

