SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: The Chiefs Team Performance - Highlights

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID). is pleased to announce SQID Technologies' subsidiary The Chiefs Esports Pty Ltd ("The Chiefs') have completed a successful year across all titles.

Key Performance Moments from 2021 calendar year including the completion of 8 National Championships and 4 International Events.

Highlights: Rainbow 6 | Siege team became the most successful team in Oceanic history 4x Oceanic National Championships in a row Winner of the APAC Pro League Playoffs - Stage 3 Placed 9th-12th at the $500,000 USD Six Sweden Major Highest international performance of any Oceanic team in history Secured New Zealand Government recognition via NZ Sport First ever for esports Allowed team members to return home amid COVID-19 pandemic Not even UFC Middleweight Champion - Israel Adesanya received this One of The Chiefs players represented the region at the League of Legends World Championship The finals received over 73 millions concurrent peak viewers The Chiefs Halo team dominated the region since the title's launch 3x ANZ Championships in a row without losing a game 17th-24th at the $350,000 USD HCS Raleigh Major Over 200 teams competing Highest international placement for an ANZ team ever



Nick Bobir, Chief Executive Officer of The Chiefs said: "2021 was a very successful year where we broke a number of performance records and continued to cement The Chiefs as a synonymous name alongside Championships and international stages. However, we have gone even bigger and better for 2022 and we expect it to be our greatest year yet."

Looking forward to 2022:

Rainbow Six | Siege One of the favourites to retain the Championship and continue the historic dynasty The season commences in March, 2022 where The Chiefs will compete in: Oceanic National Championship APAC Pro League

League of Legends Significant roster acquisitions to create a 'super team' of veteran players which on paper is the heavy favourites to win the Championship The team consists of: 5x World Championship attendances 9x OPL / LCO Championships 15x Runner up placements 2x Rift Rival Championships 3x additional international stadium events 4 years international experience (across North America LCS and Korea LCK) The season commences Monday January 24th where The Chiefs will compete in: LCO Split 1 Qualifies for the Mid Season Invitational (top team from every global region) LCO Split 2 Qualifies for the League of Legends World Championship (largest esports event of all time)

Halo The season has already begun and The Chiefs have won the first 3x Pro Series Championships for 2022 making that 6x titles in a row since the games launch, cementing themselves as the clear #1 team in the region. The Chiefs will compete in: ANZ Split 1 ANZ Pro Series ANZ Super ANZ Open Championships HCS Kansas City Major (April 29th - May 1st) ANZ Split 2 ANZ Pro Series ANZ Super ANZ Open Championship (Melbourne, Australia - Stadium event) HCS Orlando Major (September 23rd - 25th) Halo World Championship (October 20th - 23rd)



On behalf of the SQID Technologies Limited board of directors.

Contact details: Athan Lekkas Anoosh Manzoori CEO SQID Advisor SQID Technologies Limited Shape Capital Pty Ltd athan@sqidpayments.com.au anoosh@shape.capital + 61 3 8620 6400 + 61 3 8620 6400

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies Limited [CSE: SQID] is an Australian based Company engaged in payment processing and investing and growing esports gaming. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and ecommerce customers across both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) segments through its leading partner platform (Merchant Warrior). The Company also wholly owns the ICON Esports (ICON) a leading Australia & New Zealand esports and gaming organisation, focussed on the commercial landscape of the Oceanic market through brand driven marketing campaigns and partnerships, nutrition supplements and merchandise to their esports and gaming audience.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS:

The Chiefs Esports Pty Ltd ("The Chiefs") forms part of SQID Technologies wholly owned ICON Esports Group.

The Chiefs are one of the premier esports and gaming entertainment clubs in the ANZ region, featuring top teams in various competitive video games. Founded in 2014, The Chiefs have a consistent record of being highly successful within ANZ Esports competitions and are committed to the growth of the industry both on a domestic and international level.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Any forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its directors and management.

SOURCE: SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/686354/The-Chiefs-Team-Performance--Highlights