Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest announces changes to its Board Committees 31-Jan-2022 / 18:09 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Moscow, Russia - 31 January 2022 - Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, announces changes to its Board committees.
Audit Committee:
-- Galina Aglyamova (Committee Chairman)
-- Yerkozha Akylbek
-- Irina Lupicheva
-- Pavel Mitrofanov
Finance, Budgeting and Strategy Committee:
-- Pavel Mitrofanov (Committee Chairman)
-- Galina Aglyamova
-- Valery Kazikaev
-- Dmitry Tarasov
-- Nazim Efendiev
Remuneration Committee:
-- Yerkozha Akylbek (Committee Chairman)
-- Ivan Streshinsky
-- Dmitry Tarasov
Sustainability Committee:
-- Manfred Grundke (Committee Chairman)
-- Alexander Blumhardt
-- Pavel Mitrofanov
-- Nazim Efendiev
If you have any questions, please contact us:
Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations
E: ir@metalloinvest.com
T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243
Anton Troshin
Public Relations
E: pr@metalloinvest.com
T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629
Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis (15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.
Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.
Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com
