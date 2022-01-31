Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt ist es aber genug! Heftiger Turnaround mit +37%!
Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest announces changes to its Board Committees 31-Jan-2022 / 18:09 MSK

Metalloinvest announces changes to its Board Committees

Moscow, Russia - 31 January 2022 - Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, announces changes to its Board committees.

Audit Committee:

-- Galina Aglyamova (Committee Chairman)

-- Yerkozha Akylbek

-- Irina Lupicheva

-- Pavel Mitrofanov

Finance, Budgeting and Strategy Committee:

-- Pavel Mitrofanov (Committee Chairman)

-- Galina Aglyamova

-- Valery Kazikaev

-- Dmitry Tarasov

-- Nazim Efendiev

Remuneration Committee:

-- Yerkozha Akylbek (Committee Chairman)

-- Ivan Streshinsky

-- Dmitry Tarasov

Sustainability Committee:

-- Manfred Grundke (Committee Chairman)

-- Alexander Blumhardt

-- Pavel Mitrofanov

-- Nazim Efendiev

If you have any questions, please contact us:

Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations

E: ir@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243

Anton Troshin

Public Relations

E: pr@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis (15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.

Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.

Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

January 31, 2022 10:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
