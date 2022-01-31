Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt ist es aber genug! Heftiger Turnaround mit +37%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Tradegate
31.01.22
13:59 Uhr
36,180 Euro
-0,190
-0,52 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,14036,22017:02
36,15036,17017:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2022 | 16:53
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lithium Royalty Corp. Update on Thacker Pass Royalty Litigation Involving Orion Resources

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Royalty Corp. entered into an agreement to acquire 85% of Orion Resource Partners gross revenue royalty on Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada. Subsequent to reaching this agreement, Orion Resource Partners sold 60% of the Royalty to a third party. Lithium Royalty Corp. immediately filed an application in Ontario, Canada, to enforce its contract and to obtain an order for transfer of the royalty notwithstanding the subsequent Orion transaction.

Preliminary motions and applications have now been resolved, and Lithium Royalty Corp. anticipates the matter will be resolved against Orion by way of litigation in 2022. Lithium Royalty Corp. is seeking damages of $100 million USD plus specific performance of the conveyance of Orion's 40% retained interest in the royalty.

Lithium Royalty Corp. is a diversified, top-line royalty company comprised of 15 irreplaceable energy transition materials royalties. In addition to its high growth thematic exposure to the Electric Vehicle and Renewable Power Storage megatrends, LRC is dedicated to its role in enabling global decarbonization by providing capital and intellectual property to top-quality battery material development projects globally. LRC integrates ESG factor criteria into its investment process and is a UNPRI signatory.

For more information, please contact info@lithiumroyaltycorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2fecb9c-2d38-49bc-af78-a5fb47265996


ORION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.