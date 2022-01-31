Anzeige
Montag, 31.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt ist es aber genug! Heftiger Turnaround mit +37%!
31.01.2022 | 17:52
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Directorate Change

London, January 31

31 January 2022

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Director Change

The Company announces the retirement of Mr Christopher Legge as non-executive Director of the Company, effective from 31 January 2022.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Legge for all his hard work and valued contribution to the Board and to the Company during his tenure.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

