TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Directorate Change

31 January 2022

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Director Change

The Company announces the retirement of Mr Christopher Legge as non-executive Director of the Company, effective from 31 January 2022.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Legge for all his hard work and valued contribution to the Board and to the Company during his tenure.

