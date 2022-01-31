Hibernia REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Fergal O Dwyer a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Non-Executive Director a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Hibernia REIT plc a) Name 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of EUR0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc a) type of ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 instrument Identification code Acquisition of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) 40,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR1.284

2022-01-28

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction

is 40,000

Ordinary Shares

g) Additional Information

