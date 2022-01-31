The "Europe Personal Protective Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Personal Protective Equipment market was valued at USD 10,533.10 million in 2020 which expected to reach USD 15,450.1 million by 2027 at a CAGR 4.64% from 2020-2027.

Personal protection equipment includes clothing, helmets, goggles, and other garments or equipment designed to protect the wearer's body from harm or illness (PPE). Protective equipment protects against physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, and airborne particle matter. Increasing awareness about hygiene in healthcare institutions to avoid disease transmission is predicted to drive demand for personal protective equipment throughout the forecast period (PPE).

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for PPE products from the healthcare industry.

Europe Personal Protective Equipment Market is expected to showcase significant growth over the forecast period. COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in UK, Russia, Spain, France, Italy, and Germany. The sudden occurrence rapid rate of transmission of infectious diseases like COVID-19 has compelled employers to exercise strict control over worker safety and security measures, in turn raising the demand for Personal Protective Equipment and contributing to growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increase in demand for respiratory protection, hand protection as well as protective clothing in the healthcare industry to ensure the safety of people healthcare workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the Europe personal protective equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Growing skin Allergies due to usage of PPE products.

Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for personal protective equipment used by healthcare professionals to treat patients. More than 40% of the medical staff has been experiencing serious skin injury related to the usage of Personal Protective Equipment products. These skin injuries are putting the staff at an increased risk of infection due to insufficient protection treatment measures.

Moist skin owing to sweating, skin tear due to tightness of mask pressure measures are 3 main reasons for skin injuries caused by PPE.

COVID-19 Impact on the Europe Personal Protective Equipment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed supply chain vulnerabilities within many industries. Offshoring of Personal protective equipment Kits (PPE Kit) to low-cost suppliers has been promoted or forced in healthcare systems.

Patients are highly charged due to the costly PPE kits used by healthcare professionals as a part of the extra sanitization measure. Although, the supply chain has changed in recent months, a small number of healthcare facilities companies continue to have trouble obtaining items, such as gloves respirators.

Country Analysis

Based on country, the market was studied across Germany, France, UK, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Belgium. Germany dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

The region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. France is expected to grow at significant growth rate, as end-user industry such as manufacturing and healthcare segment are growing in the country.

Key Players

Competitive Analysis

3M

Honeywell International Inc

DuPont

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ansell Ltd.

MSA Safety Inc.

O&M Halyard Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Head, Eye Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Heat Flame Protection

Chemical Defending

Cleanroom Clothing

Mechanical Protective Clothing

Limited General Use

Respiratory Protection

Air-purifying Respirators

Supplied Air Respirators

Protective Footwear

Leather

Rubber

PVC

Polyurethane

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

By Type

General Purpose

Chemical Handling

Sterile Gloves

Surgical

Others

By Material

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Neoprene

Vinyl

Others

Durable Gloves

Mechanical Gloves

Chemical Handling

Thermal/Flame Retardant

By Country

Germany

France

UK

Turkey

Switzerland

Norway

Sweden

Spain

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Poland

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Belgium

