Montag, 31.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt ist es aber genug! Heftiger Turnaround mit +37%!
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
31.01.22
08:10 Uhr
2,020 Euro
+0,060
+3,06 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
31.01.2022 | 19:42
OL GROUPE: TANGUY NDOMBELE LOANED TO OL UNTIL 30 JUNE 2022

Lyon, 31 January 2022

Olympique Lyonnais welcomes French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur, on loan for a fee of €1.42 million until 30 June 2022, plus a purchase option.

After debuting in Amiens, Tanguy Ndombele played two seasons with Olympique Lyonnais, between 2017 and 2019, when he also earned seven caps with the France national team. He played 96 matches with OL, all competitions combined, and was a member of the fan-picked 2019 Champions League and Ligue 1 teams.

The 25-year-old French international was transferred the following summer to Tottenham for €60 million (plus a €10 million bonus), and appeared in 91 matches with the Spurs.

With more than 200 matches under his belt (16 goals), Tanguy Ndombele will offset the departure of Bruno Guimarães, transferred to Newcastle, and make a new start with a club that is close to his heart and with which he will endeavour to achieve the Ligue 1 and Europa League objectives set at the start of the season.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable -
CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGhpZJ1qZm/Ixptsl8ltmZWZa5xlmmWUapPLxZVoY5iZmGuTlJxqasnJZnBklWhm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73030-olg-310122-pret-ndombele-gb.pdf

