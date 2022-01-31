Center for the Advancement of Science in Space: New ISS National Laboratory Tool Expands Visibility of ISS-Related Educational Resources

Expedition Space Lab provides educational resources and funding opportunities to heighten experience for students and educators alike

Melbourne, Florida, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS), manager of the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, today announced the release of a new online tool for educators called Expedition Space Lab. This tool is designed to provide educators with easy access to ISS-related lessons, activities, and other resources to integrate into their curriculum.

Through Expedition Space Lab, schools, museums, and other educational organizations can easily access unique content from ISS National Lab Space Station Explorers partner programs and NASA. This content engages students across multiple grade levels in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) learning designed to inspire future scientists and engineers. Educators will be able to use these resources to enhance learning about what is possible when gravity is no longer part of the equation.

Expedition Space Lab is built upon the belief that science in space should be within the reach of every educator and every student. For each grade level, there are "missions" in the following science areas: Earth and space sciences, engineering and technology, life sciences, and physical sciences. Each mission highlights free educational programs associated with Space Station Explorers partner programs and NASA and includes free lessons and resources. Educators can use these free resources to incorporate a "Space Lab" into their organization or classroom setting.

"Providing educational opportunities for educators and students is among the most important elements of the mission of the ISS National Lab," said Ray Lugo, Principal Investigator and Chief Executive Officer for the ISS National Lab. "We seek to inspire our nation's youth and achieve great results through the implementation of Expedition Space Lab by reaching even more students, encouraging them to think about what is possible when we dream big and look up."

Additionally, for educators that want to take their curriculum to the next level, Expedition Space Lab missions also highlight supplemental resources that have associated costs to provide a more engaging learning experience. The ISS National Lab is pleased to offer an exciting grant opportunity for educators to purchase supplemental resources for their Space Lab. CASIS will award up to $10,000 to one U.S. educational organization to put toward purchasing Expedition Space Lab resources. This grant opportunity is available to any formal or informal U.S.-based educational organization. Applications will open in February 2022, and the recipient will be announced in May 2022.

Questions about Expedition Space Lab can be directed to the ISS National Lab STEM Education Team at spacelab@issnationallab.org. To learn more about Expedition Space Lab, visit www.issnationallab.org/expedition-space-lab.

