The platform featuring FansUnite's proprietary white-label wagering technology goes live today in regulated markets

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company's white-label partner, Money Line Sports Inc. ("Money Line"), an Ontario-based SaaS and gaming technology company, will launch their online betting platform, moneylinesportsbook.com today on FansUnite's Chameleon Platform in European and overseas markets.

In addition to the Money Line sportsbook powered by Chameleon, Money Line offers streaming OTT sports including odds feeds, premium insights and subscription-based live sports streaming. The Money Line sports betting platform will offer a strong portfolio of gaming products including esports and traditional sports, along with a customer acquisition-focused affiliate marketing application for regulated gambling markets.

Money Line will market the new gaming platform to its streaming service subscriber base in countries and regions that are accessible via FansUnite's gaming license issued by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). Money Line will also continue to target new markets as they materialize.

"We are excited to launch Money Line's platform today," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Through their extensive reach in a range of betting jurisdictions, Money Line will be able to enter new markets and deliver a complete array of gaming solutions to a large audience. We will continue working with the Money Line team to add new features and products to give their customers new and exciting offerings, and expand their reach."

"FansUnite's Chameleon platform was the perfect technology partner to ensure Money Line could meet all of our business goals," said Michael Friedman, CEO of Money Line Sports. "We needed a platform that could scale quickly, evolve with ever-changing markets and ensure that our customers would be free to choose their favorite betting vertical. Chameleon's technology stack, versatility, back office, and reporting capabilities give us the necessary toolkit to entrench Money Line Sports as a vital industry brand."

About Money Line Sports Inc.

Founded in 2019 and launching in 2022, Money Line Sports Inc. is a SaaS technology Company focused on developing licensed, digital streaming content and tools for the growing land based and online gaming sector. The Company provides streaming content through an OTT platform that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative software solutions including live streaming events, odds and player stats including aggregating sportsbook data. The Money Line technology platform is purpose-built for streaming live sporting events coupled with a new application giving the ability to place a wager of choice with your existing betting service, or open an account with a licensed sportsbook in legal jurisdictions through one log in and digital wallet. Money Line's diverse revenue model includes a subscription-based pay for view model and a rapidly-growing affiliate marketing business focused on customer acquisition for betting operators in Europe and additional jurisdictions as well as sports and casinos.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

