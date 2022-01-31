Iveco Group N.V. to announce 2021 Combined Full Year Financial Results on 8 February 2022

Turin, 31stJanuary 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announced today that its Full Year 2021 Combined Financial Results will be released on Tuesday, 8 February 2022.
A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 4.45pm CET/ 3.45pm GMT/ 10.45am EST on Tuesday, 8 February 2022.
Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address:
https://bit.ly/IVG_2021_Combined_FY_Results
For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) for two weeks following the conference call.
