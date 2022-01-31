Anzeige
Montag, 31.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt ist es aber genug! Heftiger Turnaround mit +37%!
Iveco Group N.V. to announce 2021 Combined Full Year Financial Results on 8 February 2022

Turin, 31stJanuary 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announced today that its Full Year 2021 Combined Financial Results will be released on Tuesday, 8 February 2022.

A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 4.45pm CET/ 3.45pm GMT/ 10.45am EST on Tuesday, 8 February 2022.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address:
https://bit.ly/IVG_2021_Combined_FY_Results

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company website) for two weeks following the conference call.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20220131_PR_Iveco_Group_2021_Combined_Full_Year_Results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/29cd830c-e2f9-43cc-b2b2-852e2c64eb33)

