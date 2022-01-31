Eversio Wellness Ltd.: Eversio Wellness Announces Inclusion on Health Canada's List of Licensed Psilocybin Producers

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Eversio Wellness Ltd. ("Eversio" or the "Company"), a Canadian mushroom wellness company, is pleased to announce that it has been included on Health Canada's list of federally licenced psilocybin producers.

Health Canada's list of approved psilocybin producers provides qualified healthcare practitioners access to psilocybin as an alternative treatment for patients under its Special Access Program (SAP), and researchers with a source of natural psilocybin for the purpose of conducting clinical trials in Canada. The SAP is a federal program that allows qualified healthcare practitioners to request for their patients, specific non-marketed medications that demonstrate clinical evidence of safety and efficacy.

This list is available upon request to qualified healthcare practitioners interested in accessing psilocybin through the SAP or for scientific research.

On January 5, 2022, Health Canada enacted formal amendments to the SAP with the intent to increase access to psychedelics-based therapies that were previously available only through clinical trials.

"Eversio means change, and this is the change we've been patiently waiting for. As a company with a Controlled Substance Dealer's Licence and a mission to change lives through fungi, this amendment brings us one step closer to providing those with physical, emotional, and mental health issues access to legal natural psilocybin through consultation with their physician," said Craig Garden, Chief Executive Officer of Eversio Wellness. "We are honoured to be the first supplier shown on Health Canada's list."

Psilocybin producing mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms, contain the naturally occurring psychoactive compound, psilocybin, and have been involved in numerous clinical trials and studies investigating their potential benefits for treating depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction and withdrawal, autoimmune diseases and other brain health conditions.

