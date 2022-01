Today Terranet announces that the company's CMO, Michaela Berglund, has resigned from her duties at Terranet. Marketing and Sales will be managed by the CEO Pär-Olof Johannesson as of today.

About Terranet

Terranet AB.

For more information:

Thomas Falkenberg

CFO

thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se

+ 46 703 360 346