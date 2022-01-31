Phoenix Rising Companies' CEO Discusses R&D Progress

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Phoenix Rising Companies (OTCQB:PRCX)

Pursuant to a recent promise to keep shareholders informed of progress the company is furnishing this announcement.

The focus of Phoenix Rising Companies at this time is to expand US and other Western operations within the scope of sustainable energy, reduced CO2 emissions, cleaner industrial processes, biotech, and medical products.

All preparations presently in progress fit within these groupings.

The company reports progress towards establishing its recently announced plans to form a US R&D division. DS Chang, CEO recently stated: "Negotiations to acquire specific, exclusive, limited rights to 2 technologies is in the final phase. We hope to announce more details and identify more in February of 2022." He also noted that there are 2 additional technologies being negotiated for that may follow this first expected acquisition.

The negotiations are with a small private firm in California. The technologies cannot be identified at this moment, but initial information suggests they are each groundbreaking in their fields and could produce results such as have been heretofore unknown in their respective disciplines.

Additional testing and research are required in each case.

If successful as hoped, the potential economic value to the company and shareholders is remarkable.

Additional information will be announced as it becomes available.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Known and unknown risks may cause actual future results to vary widely. The statements are based upon Management's and Advisor's current expectations, estimates and projections; are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Management's control and are difficult to predict. A reader of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors should understand investing in shares of RSSV involves a high degree of risk and should seek competent investment advice prior to purchasing shares.

