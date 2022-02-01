Trust Payments acquires WonderLane to expand retail omnichannel solutions

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Payments, the disruptive leader in fintech specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of retail technology leaders, WonderLane.

The move enables Trust Payments to provide innovative retail operations technology solutions to any shop with its electronic point of sale (ePOS) offering, enabling truly omnichannel commerce and payments solutions - all of which supports the growing trend for self-checkouts and wireless contact payments on-the-move.

WonderLane partners with global retailers to connect and deliver exceptional customer experiences in store and online through intelligent, fit-for-purpose technology. Cloud-native, Android-based technologies deliver real-time, remotely configurable systems, speeding up the checkout process, engaging customers and providing a single view of products, customers and inventory.

The acquisition will expand Trust's retail proposition, enabling it to provide unequalled products within a single platform. It comes at a time when consumers expect transactional processes with retailers to be as seamless and convenient as possible - this can only be achieved by bringing payments and retail operations together.

Daniel Holden, Group CEO at Trust Payments, explains: "It is a natural extension for Trust Payments to acquire WonderLane and combine their retail operations technology expertise with our vision for payments across Converged Commerce. We will accelerate our expansion and retail expertise to support self-checkout kiosks, mobile based click & collect services or smaller Android-based mobile payment units for smaller enterprises looking to offer contactless payments."

Martin Hartley, Director at WonderLane, added: "We are delighted that WonderLane has become part of the Trust family. WonderLane and Trust's complimentary product set will help to ensure that customers can benefit from innovative payments solutions and an expanded product suite. Trust Payments also has exceptional retail knowledge, commitment to excellence and a long-term drive to innovate, which is sure to help our merchants meet the continued wave of digitisation in the retail space."

About Trust Payments

Trust Payments, the disruptive leader in fintech specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services. We provide on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile.

Trust Payments combines these services with powerful tools, such as loyalty management and instant eCommerce, engaging new innovative payments methods in crypto and bank transfers to drive Converged Commerce.

Focusing on the UK, EU and US markets, Trust Payments drives value for our clients through personalised services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products.

Trust Payments has a global footprint, with over 400 people across 10 offices supporting the most demanding business sectors, from retail, travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services, and an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods.

Find out more at trustpayments.com .

