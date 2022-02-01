FedEx Execs Join Port of Hueneme and Navy Leadership to Celebrate Arrival of First Container Vessel with Goods from Asia

New Partnership will Ease Supply Chain Difficulties

PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Joined by FedEx executives, Dr. Udo Lange, President/CEO of FedEx Logistics; Patrick Moebel, President of FedEx Trade Networks; and Jim Rinchiuso Managing Director, Global Ocean Product for FedEx Logistics; the Port of Hueneme, Navy Base Ventura County leadership and elected officials greeted the first vessel of FedEx containers arriving from Port of Humen, China. U.S. households will find essential commodities such as electronics, automotive materials, and garments, as well as general department store merchandise replenished on store shelves thanks to innovative services through this exciting new collaboration with FedEx and the Port of Hueneme.

The FedEx team, Port officials including Oxnard Harbor District Commission President Mary Anne Rooney, Commissioners Jess J. Herrera and Celina L. Zacarias, CEO & Port Director Kristin Decas, Chief Commercial Officer Dona Lacayo, and Naval Base Ventura County's Commander Captain Robert Kimnach welcomed the FedEx cargo containers in person with a plaque ceremony as they watched the first set of 53-foot containers get offloaded from the ship to the docks.

(Left to right) Geneve Monteleone, Office of Sen. Diane Feinstein; Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza; Port Hueneme Mayor Rich Rollins; Port Hueneme City Council Member Laura Hernandez; Oxnard Harbor Commissioner Celina L. Zacarias; Capt. Richard "Barr" Kimnach, Commanding Officer of Naval Base Ventura County; Jim Rinchiuso, Managing Director of Global Ocean FedEx Trade Networks; Patrick Moebel, President of FedEx Trade Networks; Dr. Udo Lange, President & CEO of FedEx Logistics; Oxnard Harbor Commission President Mary Anne Rooney; Andrew Palomares Deputy Executive Director, CFO/CAO; Oxnard Harbor Commissioner Jess J. Herrera; Congresswoman Julia Brownley; Christina Birdsey Chief Operations Officer; Congressman Salud Carbajal; Rick Valenzuela President ILWU Local 46; Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director; and Dona Lacayo Chief Commercial & Public Affairs Officer.

"Thanks to the innovative thinking and dedication from the FedEx Logistics and Port of Hueneme teams, we are able to turn a challenge into an opportunity and help our customers with this solution," said Udo Lange, President & CEO, FedEx Logistics.

Congresswoman Julia Brownley, Congressman Salud Carbajal, Port Hueneme Mayor Richard Rollins, Port Hueneme Council Member Laura Hernandez, Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza, and Oxnard Council Member Vianey Lopez celebrated the event by presenting proclamations to the Port for excellence in private-public partnerships and in finding creative supply chain solutions. Other important stakeholders attending the event included the President of the ILWU, Rick Valenzuela, and representatives from ocean carrier United Cargo Management, Ceres Terminals and T&T Trucking.

A FedEx container sits atop a Ceres all-electric UTR (cargo handling truck).

"As the Port of Hueneme's representative in Congress, I am always so enthused by the new business and new jobs that the Port brings to the region," said Congresswoman Julia Brownley, representing California's 26th District. "Moving goods efficiently through the supply chain is critical for businesses of all shapes and sizes and infrastructure at our ports is a key part of that equation."

With pressures on the supply chain, this type of service is not only important to goods movement and U.S. consumers, but to reducing emissions by alleviating shoreside and waterborne bottlenecking at the larger congested ports while generating benefits for the local community.

Commissioner Rooney expressed the Board's strong support of this service coupled by its unwavering commitment to the environment and community, "As we build these services, we are motivated by the opportunities that it brings to foster economic prosperity and sustainable growth. These type of cargo operations create good paying jobs. Our successes also provide us with the critical revenue to invest in sustainable operations and zero emission technology, such as the electric UTRs (cargo handling trucks) the Port procured to offload containers."

Putting to use its longstanding 2004 Joint Use Agreement with the Navy, the cargo will initially be staged on Navy property to avoid disruption to the critical existing services at the Port.

It is truly an honor to participate at this historic occasion and on behalf of the Navy, I'd like to welcome the Genco Pyrenees FedEx Logistic Cargo vessel onboard Naval Base Port Hueneme," said Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach, Commander of Naval Base Ventura County. "Strong community ties are critical to ensure our continued mission success. The Navy has endured a valued partnership with this community for over 80 years, operating the harbor after the outbreak of World War II."

This operation is first of multiple chartered vessels scheduled to come to Hueneme with the plan to schedule more over the next year based on success with the initial services. With FedEx owned chassis lined up and truckers ready, the cargo will make a quick departure from the base to distribution facilities lined up off-port.

Dona Lacayo, CCO & CPAO of the Port of Hueneme said, "We worked together to have the entire logistics network in cue to move the cargo through each of the supply chain partners-from origin, ocean and trucking to destination facility. We thank FedEx Logistics and all of the project partners for a great collaboration and for making the first FedEx ocean charter a great success."

FedEx trucks move cargo from the vessel Genco Pyrenees.

The Port of Hueneme has seen record imports and exports as it supports the challenges in the supply chain. Imports climbed 123 percent and exports 200 percent in the first half of fiscal year 2022 (July - December) through its strong partnerships with the Navy, ocean carriers, stevedores and other key partners that keep the cargo moving and the Port uncongested.

Kristin Decas, CEO and Port Director shared, "Our slogan, We Make Cargo Move, is indicative of our reputation among Ports as one of the fastest throughput ports in the nation and in this moment, through collaboration we can help make a dent in a national crisis. We thank FedEx for their business and look forward to a long-lasting relationship that creates market-based solutions for the benefit of the consumer."

The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo and the 6th largest container port on the West Coast. The Port is governed by five locally elected Port Commissioners. The Port moves $10.85 billion in goods each year and consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $1.7 billion in economic activity and creating 15,834 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $119 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. Visit www.portofh.org

