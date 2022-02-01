Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt ist es aber genug! Heftiger Turnaround mit +37%!
01.02.2022 | 07:21
CordenPharma Completes Acquisition of Three Manufacturing Facilities from Vifor Pharma

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CordenPharma, a leading, full-service Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) supplying APIs, Excipients, Drug Products, and associated Packaging services, announced today the completion of the acquisition of three manufacturing facilities from Vifor Pharma, to be ultimately renamed Corden Pharma Fribourg S.A. (including its Ettingen branch) in Switzerland, and Corden Pharma Lisbon S.A. in Portugal.

CordenPharma is your full-service partner in the Contract Development & Manufacturing (CDMO) of APIs, Drug Products and associated Pharmaceutical Packaging Services. Through a network of cGMP facilities across Europe and the US organized under five technology platforms - Peptides - Lipids & Carbohydrates - Injectables - Highly Potent & Oncology - Small Molecules - CordenPharma experts translate complex ideas, processes and projects at any stage of development into high-value products.

Dr. Michael Quirmbach, Chief Executive Officer & President of CordenPharma said, "We welcome the three sites and their employees as new members to the CordenPharma Group and look forward to working with Vifor in the future to supply Vifor Pharma's finished drug products, including to their already existing customers. The acquired pharma sites have a well-trained workforce with great cultural fit, state-of-the art infrastructure, and a strong compliance track record. This excellent opportunity aligns well with our strategy to broaden our CDMO capabilities."

The acquisition of the Vifor Pharma manufacturing sites will expand CordenPharma's capabilities and capacities in the manufacturing of non-sterile drug product dosage forms, including but not limited to, Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) forms such as tablets and capsules. With the addition of these three new facilities, CordenPharma's global network now consists of twelve locations (11 GMP sites and 1 R&D laboratory), supported by > 2,600 employees generating expected sales of over 800 Mio € in 2022.

View Press Release on CordenPharma's Website

About CordenPharma

CordenPharma, the global pharmaceutical service & manufacturing platform of International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG), is a full-service partner in the Contract Development & Manufacturing (CDMO) of APIs, Excipients, Drug Products, and associated Packaging Services. Through a growing network of cGMP facilities across Europe and the US organized under five Technology Platforms - Peptides, Lipids & Carbohydrates, Injectables, Highly Potent & Oncology, and Small Molecules - CordenPharma experts translate complex processes and projects at any stage of development into high-value products.

For more information about CordenPharma, contact us or visit cordenpharma.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173757/CordenPharma_Logo.jpg

