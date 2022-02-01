Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced the appointment of Sissel Rodahl as Senior Vice-President of Commercial Operations. Mrs. Rodahl will intensify the Company's efforts to build a strong and adaptable commercial organization to secure the successful launch of LUMEVOQ in Europe, which is expected early 2023. She will be a member of the Executive Committee and report to the Chief Executive Officer.

"I am thrilled to be joining the GenSight team as they are transforming from an R&D company to a commercial organization with LUMEVOQ, their lead product for the treatment of LHON, being reviewed by EMA," commented Sissel Rodahl. "I look forward to working with the management team and the Board in order to make LUMEVOQ available to patients in need, widely and with the highest sense of urgency."

Sissel Rodahl joins GenSight after more than 25 years in rare diseases and gene therapies, in a range of commercial leadership roles that brought her expanding responsibilities during her tenure at Serono, Merck KGaA, Shire, Raptor, Horizon and AveXis. She joined AveXis as one of the first people to build from scratch the multi-functional team that successfully launched Zolgensma, the first one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). She had a key role in developing and executing the go-to-market strategy and in building the AveXis organization in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which was later acquired by Novartis.

Most recently Sissel Rodahl served as Vice President for Novartis Gene Therapies where she successfully led the launch of Zolgensma for a cluster of 15 countries in Western Europe.

Sissel Rodahl holds a Master's in Science in Biochemistry from the University of Oslo, Norway and a BSc in Biotechnology from Oslo University College of Engineering.

"We are delighted to welcome Sissel and the added experience and expertise she brings to the commercial launch of LUMEVOQ," said Bernard Gilly, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenSight Biologics. "We are acutely aware we will need to transition quickly and efficiently to maximize access to LUMEVOQ once the regulatory review is concluded. Sissel will help us to achieve this goal."

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005808/en/

Contacts:

GenSight Biologics

Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Gidoin

tgidoin@gensight-biologics.com

+33 (0)1 76 21 72 20

RooneyPartners

Media Relations

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

+1 646-770-8858

LifeSci Advisors

Investor Relations

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0)76 735 01 31

Orpheon Finance

Retail Investors

James Palmer

j.palmer@orpheonfinance.com

+33 (0)7 60 92 77 74