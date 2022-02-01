Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|24/01/2022
|FR0010309096
23
36,80
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|25/01/2022
|FR0010309096
27
35,60
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|27/01/2022
|FR0010309096
27
35,50
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|28/01/2022
|FR0010309096
24
35,20
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
101
35,75
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|24/01/2022 09:10:06
|FR0010309096
36,80
EUR
23
|XPAR
|00293186210EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|25/01/2022 09:00:52
|FR0010309096
35,60
EUR
24
|XPAR
|00293467270EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|25/01/2022 09:00:52
|FR0010309096
35,60
EUR
3
|XPAR
|00293467271EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|27/01/2022 13:54:51
|FR0010309096
35,60
EUR
14
|XPAR
|00294106242EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|27/01/2022 13:54:51
|FR0010309096
35,40
EUR
13
|XPAR
|00294106244EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|28/01/2022 09:02:42
|FR0010309096
35,20
EUR
22
|XPAR
|00294233369EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|28/01/2022 09:02:42
|FR0010309096
35,20
EUR
2
|XPAR
|00294233370EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005400/en/
Contacts:
Vitura
VITURA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de