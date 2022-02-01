SDG&E and Sumitomo Electric complete a pilot microgrid project in California that successfully powered utility customers solely with energy stored in a flow battery.San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Sumitomo Electric (SEI) completed a zero-emissions microgrid pilot project using a vanadium redox flow (VRF) battery. Microgrids, mini power grids that can operate independently of the larger grid and keep critical facilities powered during emergencies and power shut downs, are becoming more important in states like California that have seen a dramatic increase in wildfires, critical weather events, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...