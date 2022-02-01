Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RICHEMONT APPOINTS DR BÉRANGÈRE RUCHAT AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER



01.02.2022 / 08:00



Richemont is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Bérangère Ruchat as Chief Sustainability Officer, reporting to Burkhart Grund, Chief Finance Officer, effective 1 February 2022. Building upon Richemont's top-ranking achievements in ESG reporting and commitment to Science Based Targets, Dr Bérangère Ruchat will bring her deep sustainability expertise and collaborative track record to further develop the Group's vision and step up its sustainability ambition. Dr Ruchat joins from the Firmenich Group, Switzerland, where she was Chief Sustainability Officer and more recently, Senior Vice President Sustainability. During her 12-year tenure, Dr Ruchat established unique partnerships, drove Firmenich sustainability strategy and led the group ESG reporting. Beforehand, she was the Director of Partnerships at Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) from 2004, having led the Partners in Action Program at the United Nations System Staff College, which she joined in 2000. Dr Ruchat was acknowledged by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development Leading Women Awards for her work in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) in 2016. She also received the Head of Sustainability of the Year award by Ethical Corporation in 2015. Dr Ruchat holds two Master degrees: one in Political Science from Lausanne University in 1994 and the other in Public Administration from the Graduate Institute of Public Affairs, Switzerland, in 1996. She also holds a PhD in International Relations from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, New York as well as postgraduate qualifications in Public Private Partnership Management from Cambridge University and in Social Innovation from Stanford University. About Richemont



