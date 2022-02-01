- (PLX AI) - AcadeMedia Q2 sales SEK 3,774 million vs. estimate SEK 3,782 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK 186 million
|AcadeMedia Q2 EBIT SEK 342 Million vs. Estimate SEK 200 Million
|25.01.
|ACADEMEDIA AB: AcadeMedia acquires Sandviks AS and enters the educational products and services market
|18.01.
|ACADEMEDIA AB: Invitation to conference call with web presentation of AcadeMedia's quarterly report for July - December 2021/22
|01.12.21
|30.11.21
|Bulletin from annual general meeting of AcadeMedia AB (publ)
