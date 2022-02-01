Pepperstone Financial Services (DIFC) Limited: Pepperstone has announced its new partnership with industry leading social charting platform TradingView.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperstone has announced its new partnership with industry leading social charting platform TradingView. From today, Pepperstone's customers around the world can gain access to TradingView's advanced charts and analysis, powerful trading tools and interact with the world's largest social network of traders.

Speaking on behalf of Pepperstone, Chief Marketing Officer, Tony Gruebner, said:

"TradingView offers one of the most impressive and in high demand web based charting tools and social trading community experiences. At Pepperstone we are client obsessed and always looking to offer leading technology and tools to enrich the trading experience. We are very excited to work with Spotware and cTrader to include TradingView as part of our extensive trading technology portfolio that allows clients to trade the way they want to trade."

Pepperstone's integration with TradingView has been powered by Spotware Trading Technology. Alexander Geralis, Spotware's Head of Business Development, said:

"We're delighted to be extending our partnership with Pepperstone, by powering their integration into TradingView. This collaboration represents a new undertaking for Spotware and it's an important step in our company's journey, which is in line with the core values of our company in putting trader needs first. On behalf of both Spotware and cTrader, we look forward to both - this partnership, and to supporting other third-party service integrations in the future."

TradingView's community and super-charting features, combined with Pepperstone's transparent pricing, fast execution, extensive product offering and award-winning client service, will see great opportunities for traders in the future.

Pepperstone integration with TradingView will be coming soon to China and Germany.

About Pepperstone

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service The Pepperstone Group has related entities across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA).

