Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt ist es aber genug! Heftiger Turnaround mit +37%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Tradegate
31.01.22
13:59 Uhr
36,180 Euro
-0,350
-0,96 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,26036,58008:55
0,0000,00008:55
GlobeNewswire
01.02.2022 | 08:41
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 01, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 192566)

ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

A total of 38,220 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with
the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of February 02, 2022. 


Identifiers of Orion's share:

Trading code:ORNAV
ISIN code: FI0009014369
Orderbook id: 35362
Number of shares: 34,774,986

Trading code: ORNBV
ISIN code: FI0009014377
Orderbook id: 35363
Number of shares: 106,359,292

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
ORION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.