Refresco completes strategic acquisition of HANSA-HEEMANN, a major mineral water and CSD company in Germany

Refresco completes strategic acquisition of HANSA-HEEMANN, a major mineral water and CSD company inGermany

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, February 1, 2022 - Refresco, a global independent beverage solutions provider for A-brands and retailers in Europe and North America, announces today it has completed the acquisition of HANSA-HEEMANN, following the receipt of regulatory approval from competition authorities.

On July 8, 2021, Refresco announced that it had entered into an agreement with HANSA-HEEMANN, a family-owned independent beverage manufacturer, to acquire its five production sites in Germany. Now that the acquisition has been completed, Refresco has nine bottling facilities strategically located in Germany, resulting in national coverage to serve customers' demands. With this acquisition, Refresco also further enhances its position in terms of product and brand portfolio.

Hans Roelofs, CEO Refresco Group: "I am very pleased to add HANSA-HEEMANN to the Refresco Group, as it further diversifies and strengthens our business in Germany, which will benefit our customers. Through this acquisition, we significantly expand our offering in mineral water and soft drinks, and we are going to accelerate our operational excellence through HANSA-HEEMANN's know-how in the water category. In addition, we will be able to improve transport efficiencies and leverage our global scale to further drive change in improving the sustainable use of resources."

The integration process will commence immediately.

About Refresco

Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for retailers and A-brands with production in Europe and North America. The company has full year volumes and revenue of circa 12 billion liters and circa €4.1 billion, respectively. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from 100% fruit juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass. Focused on innovation, Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 10,000 employees. www.refresco.com

About HANSA-HEEMANN



HANSA-HEEMANN, a family-owned business, is an independent beverage manufacturer in Germany. Specialized in the production and bottling of mineral water and non-alcoholic soft drinks, its product portfolio includes own brands and trademarks. As a reliable partner for the major retailers in Germany, HANSA-HEEMANN manufactures and distributes well-known mineral water brands such as Furst Bismarck, hella and St. Michaelis. HANSA-HEEMANN operates five production sites across Germany and employs approximately 800 staff. www.hansa-heemann.de

