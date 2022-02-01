DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: First Hotel in Continental Europe; Operating Leasehold Interest in Hotel Nikko Düsseldorf

Dalata Announces First Hotel in Continental Europe

With Operating and Leasehold Interest in Hotel Nikko Düsseldorf

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London, 1 February 2022 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces it has agreed contracts with Art-Invest Real Estate ("Art-Invest") to acquire a new operating leasehold interest in Hotel Nikko Düsseldorf. The hotel is owned by Art-Invest and Dalata with the cooperation of the hotel team, has commenced the transition process today and expects to open the hotel for guests on February 15th. This hotel represents Dalata's first step into the Continental European market and is in line with the Group's ambition to establish a presence in large commercially attractive European cities.

The 4-star hotel is centrally located in Düsseldorf, in close proximity to the Central Business District, the Retail Quarter and the city's main train station. The property has 393 bedrooms, a bar, two restaurants, a spa, swimming pool, gym and extensive conference and meeting facilities. The hotel has undergone extensive investment in the last number of years.

Düsseldorf is one of Germany's 'big seven' cities and is a hugely popular destination for both international and domestic visitors, travelling for both leisure and business purposes. It received over 3 million visitors in 2019 recording more than 5 million overnight stays in that year[i].

The rent, with a guaranteed minimum, is determined by the revenue performance of the hotel. The lease term is 20 years, with two 5-year tenant extension options.

Dalata Hotel Group was advised by CBRE on this transaction.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented: "This announcement represents our first step into Continental Europe and is a very exciting opportunity as we work towards building our presence in selected European cities. Whilst retaining our focus on growth in the UK, we have also been exploring opportunities in Europe that are complementary to our portfolio in the UK and Ireland.

I am especially pleased to have secured our first hotel in Germany in such a central location in Düsseldorf. Hotel Nikko Düsseldorf will be an excellent addition to our Dalata portfolio. A Dalata Integration Team is working with the local hotel team to ensure a smooth transition into Dalata.

This is also the first time we have partnered with Art-Invest and we are delighted to have collaborated successfully with one of Europe's leading hotel investors. We both will continue to invest in the property to ensure it retains its position as one of the top hotels in the city.

We are grateful to CBRE Hotels Germany and Ireland, for their support in aiding our entry into a new market. We look forward to working with them again on future opportunities in Europe."

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 13 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,495 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 10 new hotels and has plans to extend three of its existing hotels, adding over 2,300 bedrooms. The new rooms will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 11,800. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR39.6 million and a loss after tax of EUR30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

[i] State Office of Statistics (statistisches Landesamt)

