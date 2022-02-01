Company Working to Create Innovative Products Using the World's Best Sustainable Materials for Full Traceability

Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies announced at Milano Unica today two sustainable wool padding blends featuring blockchain-backed Nativa wool. These blends create solutions that retain loft, control odors, provide natural thermoregulation, and are moisture resistant-in addition to being traceable and sustainable.

"By using NATIVA wool ?bers in Chargeurs*PCC padding, we have created new possibilities for supreme performance, comfort, warmth, and hand feel," said Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs Textile. "Working together with Chargeurs Luxury Materials, we have been able to create unique products that combine the best features of wool together with sustainable ?bers for performance and comfort."

Chargeurs*PCC has created a blend with 85% sustainable Nativa wool and 15% environmentally friendly, plant-derived polylactic (PLA), which offers enhanced degradability, as well as a blend with 80% sustainable Nativa wool and 20% durable, recycled polyester certi?ed by GRS for traceability. These high-quality products combine the best features of wool with sustainable ?bers to create padding products that are sustainable and performant.

NATIVA branded ?ber was launched by Chargeurs Luxury Materials, the world's leader in luxury combed wool and sister company to Chargeurs*PCC under Chargeurs Textile. Along with following Textile Exchange's Responsible Wool Standard, the farms that supply NATIVA are also held to a second proprietary protocol that includes four pillars surrounding animal welfare, land management, social responsibility and traceability via blockchain technology.

"Nativa leads the way in terms of social, animal and environmental responsibility," said Tanzi. "We're very proud to now incorporate Nativa wool into products for the customers of Chargeurs*PCC. By using Nativa, the world's best brands get to prove their strong commitment to transparency, sustainability and responsibility and prove their respect for the new standards expected by consumers."

ABOUT CHARGEURS*PCC FASHION TECHNOLOGIES

Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies provides end-to-end solutions for the world's leading fashion apparel brands by designing interlining, a technical fabric used to help garments retain their shape and structure. Its parent company, Chargeurs, is based in France and serves clients in more than 90 countries. Chargeurs has over 2,000 employees across 45 countries on five continents.

