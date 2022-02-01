Anzeige
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Proposals for motions for the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement
No.8/2022

Copenhagen, 1 February 2022

Proposals for motions to be included
in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
will take place on 31 March 2022.

Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual
General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
in writing. Requests must be received no later than 16 February 2022.

Please send your request to investor@st-group.comor to Scandinavian Tobacco Group
A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark. Please mark your communication "Annual
General Meeting".


For further information, please contact:

For investor enquiries:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

For media enquiries:
Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.

The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group - Proposals for motions AGM, 1 February 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/592858ec-edc8-4e40-a941-d704cabbf5ae)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
