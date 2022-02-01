Regulatory News:

Since 2018, a series of agreements have been signed by Orano's General Management and by the representative trade union organizations at Group level. They relate to the employment of people with disabilities, gender equality in the workplace, quality of life at work, and teleworking.

These agreements, renewed in 2021, are an extension of the social dialogue established within the Group, and of the proactive policy that has been in place for the past 10 years to promote diversity, inclusion, gender equality and the professional development of each employee.

Through the agreement on gender equality, the Group is committed to reaching a target of more than 35% of women among permanent hires and 40% of women on work-study contracts, with the objective of increasing the numbers of women in technical positions.

It also aims to support parenthood and equal pay for men and women, by maintaining bonuses in the event of a change of post during maternity leave, and by guaranteeing salary increases in the year of return from maternity leave.

The agreement also provides for an annual equal pay budget over the four years of the agreement, to correct any unjustified pay gaps between women and men at equivalent levels of responsibility.

Lastly, it promotes work-life balance through greater use of teleworking during maternity periods, and by extending paternity leave by four days (from 25 to 29 days).

With regard to the employment of people with disabilities, the agreement promotes their recruitment and integration in the Group's work places. In total, to date, Orano's workforce in France counts some 700 people with disabilities, 28% of whom are women. The corresponding employment rate as a percentage of the overall workforce stood at 4.6% at the end of 2020, almost double the rate since our policy in favor of people with disabilities was launched in 2007.

The agreement on the development of quality of life at work signed in 2021 reaffirms the principles set out in previous agreements since 2012, structured around six themes: work organization, working relationships, work environment, prevention of arduous working conditions, recognition and management of organizational change, self-fulfillment and personal development. It also recognizes the status of family caregivers and creates a gift of leave between Group employees.

These three agreements on employment of people with disabilities, professional equality between men and women, and quality of life at work were signed unanimously by the representative trade unions at Orano group level.

Furthermore, teleworking, which was introduced in 2012, is now covered by a specific agreement signed at the end of 2020 at Group level with the trade unions, supplemented by 13 local agreements to adapt the provisions to the specificities of our various activities. These agreements provide for up to 90 days of teleworking per year, with a minimum presence of 2 or 3 days at the business premises, subject to industrial constraints. This entitlement is increased by 8 days for disabled persons and for employees recognized as caregivers. This agreement is in line with Orano's desire to develop its operating methods towards a more delegative and trusting management style, with a view to gaining in agility.

Hélène Derrien, Senior Executive Vice President, People Communications of Orano, commented: "For years now, the Group has been making significant commitments in support of its inclusion policy. Be it in the areas of disability, gender and generational diversity, or social, ethnic and cultural diversity, the group intends to continue deploying its actions and programs in line with its values."

