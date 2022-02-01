DJ European Society for Social and Cultural Promotion: I Edition of the European Career Achievement Award

I Edition of the European Career Achievement Award The European Society for Social and Cultural Promotion celebrated last Friday 21st January 2022, the solemn presentation of the I Edition of the European Award for the best professional career, during a gala dinner at the Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid.

The Westin Palace Madrid

The European Society for Social and Cultural Promotion, named Father Ángel García Rodríguez of Mensajeros de la Paz as Honorary Member, and for which the Society made a donation.

The award winners were:

Antonio López Garrido, has dedicated decades of his life to the lighting industry. ALG is synonymous with innovation, quality and customer service.

Sonia Fernández Núñez, Director of Engineering and Manufacturing at Recreativos Franco, a company recently integrated into GRUPO ORENES.

Marc Royen Peters, President of the PROCONSULT GROUP, a benchmark brand that promotes an energy future of self-sufficiency and sustainability in the world.

Inmaculada Palomo Lucena, (Index Group), specialising in the construction of 100% customised and sustainable homes such as the Geosolar House.

Rafael Rendón, from Bodegas Fundador, credited with transforming a traditional business into a modern company.

Carlos Paramio Fuertes, founder of Grupo Macap, a comprehensive HR-training and occupational risk prevention consultancy.

Juan González Herrero, 20 years in management positions in the banking and insurance sector, such as Banco Santander as Territorial Head of Banking, Insurance and Pensions.

Manuel Hernández Cansino, CEO of FINETWORK, with experience in telecommunications (ORANGE, AHÍ+) and consumer (PROCTER & GAMBLE SPAIN, PESCANOVA).

Juan Manuel Lombardo, Computer scientist and economist, 25 years of professional experience in the field of innovation and current Managing Director of FIDESOL.

Sergio Palacián, CEO of Meridiem Games, a project dedicated to the distribution and production of video games for all platforms.

Salustiano Torre Casado, 15 years of experience coordinating European R&D&I Projects and Technical-Scientific Manager in Procurement Services and General Affairs.

Francisco Javier Lara Salmerón, from Viveros Más de Valero S. L., has grown from half a dozen employees to what is now a nursery producing ornamental plants with 250 workers.

Manuel Benavente Cuesta, director of the Fundación Hospital General de la Santísima Trinidad (FHGST), combines this with training new health professionals.

Jorge Almoril, creator of La Botica de los Perfumes, which has more than 190 shops throughout Spain and in some countries abroad.

Antonio Romero, from PILOTES GENISOL and María Isabel Gómez, manager of the company, carrying out special foundations and construction work for photovoltaic plants.

José Carlos Redondo Herrera, 15 years of experience in the communication sector, and for his internationally valued and awarded project NOMADS TURISMO.

Joaquín Riera Buendía, economist who has been managing for seven years the company ARGUS CONTROL SECURITY, dedicated to software research and development.

José María Eraña, Country Manager at Ingram Micro Services Spain, the fundamental role of people management in the change of society and progress.

Sidney Stockwell, current Commercial Director/Assistant Manager at CHÁVEZ Y CLARK SL (SUPER-MEX FOODS).

Antonio Morera Vallejo, President of GRUPO MORERA, & VALLEJO, Andalusian multinational company dedicated mainly to the insurance sector, businessman and entrepreneur.

Eva Molina Barber, who leads a multidisciplinary team with which she tackles expansion and internationalisation projects for HPS Hospitales.

Contact:

Mario Andrade

91 235 566 765

