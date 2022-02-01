The company announced an expanded commercial and industrial push in the states and a partnership with protection and performance plan provider Omnidian. Maxeon said it will offer its interdigitated back contact (IBC) panels in the US.From pv magazine USA Maxeon Solar Technologies announced an expanded push in the US commercial and industrial (C&I) solar market, entering an agreement with performance and protection plan provider Omnidian. The company will sell its integrated back contact (IBC) solar panels with an attached performance assurance product from Omnidian. The move builds on Maxeon's ...

