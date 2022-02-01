The Philippines' Department of Energy hopes to allocate 1,260 MW of solar through the procurement exercise.The Philippines' Department of Energy has launched an auction to allocate 2 GW of renewable energy capacity. Through the procurement exercise, the country's authorities want to contract 1,260 MW of PV, 380 MW of wind power, 230 MW of biomass, and 130 MW of hydropower capacity. As for the PV technology, around 900 MW should be assigned to the Luzon province, while the provinces of Visayas and Mindanao are expected to be awarded 260 and 100 MW, respectively. The Philippines has an installed ...

