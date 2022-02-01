Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
Sinch AB: Invitation to presentation of Sinch Year-End Report 2021

Stockholm, Sweden - February 1, 2022 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, will publish its Year-End Report for 2021 on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 07:30 CET. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CET the same day where Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report
Thursday February 17, 2022, at 07:30 CET

Time for conference call and webcast
Thursday February 17, 2022, at 14:00 CET

Conference call dial-in details
Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 506 92 180
UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 000
US: +1 631 510 7495
Access code: 958 7619#

Webcast and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast.

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinchcom after publication.

Please also see investors.sinch.com/financial-calendarfor other investor related events.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world's largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

Attachment

  • 20220201 Invitation to Year End Report 2021_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5b4317c5-8675-49b8-971e-8fc8b64659be)

