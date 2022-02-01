The market correction for stocks related to electromobility, hydrogen and fuel cell technology continued to gain momentum in recent weeks. However, First Hydrogen (ISIN:CA32057N1042) was able to escape this. Since the publication of our initial report at the end of December '21, the share price has increased by around 63%. In addition to the positive share price performance, the Company has also shone on a fundamental level. For example, First Hydrogen is making good progress with the market launch of hydrogen filling stations. In addition, the quality of the management staff was significantly increased in order to achieve the targets.

