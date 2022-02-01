VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Rebranding VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.
London, February 1
VanEck wishes to announce the name change of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. (hereinafter the "Company") and its Sub-funds as of 16 February 2022.
The names of the Company and its Sub-funds will change as follows:
|Old name of the Company: VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.
|New name of the Company: VanEck ETFs N.V.
|ISIN
|Old name of the Sub-fund
|New name of Sub-fund
|NL0009272749
|VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|NL0009272756
|VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF
|VanEck AMX UCITS ETF
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|NL0009690247
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|NL0009690254
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|NL0010273801
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
The Prospectus and the KIIDs of the Sub-funds will be available on www.vaneck.com as of 16 February 2022.
With kind regards,
VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.
