VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Rebranding VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

Rebranding VanEck VectorsETFs N.V.

VanEck wishes to announce the name change of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. (hereinafter the "Company") and its Sub-funds as of 16 February 2022.

The names of the Company and its Sub-funds will change as follows:

Old name of the Company: VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. New name of the Company: VanEck ETFs N.V.

ISIN Old name of the Sub-fund New name of Sub-fund NL0009272749 VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF VanEck AEX UCITS ETF NL0009272756 VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF VanEck AMX UCITS ETF NL0009272764 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF NL0009272772 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF NL0009272780 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF NL0009690239 VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF NL0009690247 VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF NL0009690254 VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF NL0010273801 VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF NL0010408704 VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF VanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0010731816 VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF NL0011683594 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF

The Prospectus and the KIIDs of the Sub-funds will be available on www.vaneck.com as of 16 February 2022.



With kind regards,

