Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda veröffentlicht Prospekt für Nasdaq-IPO! Schnelle Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.02.2022 | 12:04
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Rebranding VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Rebranding VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

PR Newswire

London, February 1

Rebranding VanEck VectorsETFs N.V.

VanEck wishes to announce the name change of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. (hereinafter the "Company") and its Sub-funds as of 16 February 2022.

The names of the Company and its Sub-funds will change as follows:

Old name of the Company: VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.
New name of the Company: VanEck ETFs N.V.

ISINOld name of the Sub-fundNew name of Sub-fund
NL0009272749VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETFVanEck AEX UCITS ETF
NL0009272756VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETFVanEck AMX UCITS ETF
NL0009272764VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETFVanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
NL0009272772VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETFVanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
NL0009272780VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETFVanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
NL0009690239VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETFVanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
NL0009690247VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETFVanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
NL0009690254VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETFVanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
NL0010273801VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETFVanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
NL0010408704VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETFVanEck Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
NL0010731816VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETFVanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
NL0011683594VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETFVanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF

The Prospectus and the KIIDs of the Sub-funds will be available on www.vaneck.com as of 16 February 2022.


With kind regards,
VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.