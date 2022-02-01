Crunchr is a leading people analytics platform that helps companies understand what's happening within their workforce and organization, and attain actionable insights that improve workforce productivity and engagement.

Crunchr will use the new funding to invest in product development and international expansion, and plans to treble the team within 18 months.

The company has announced funding in a round led by Oxx, and works with global enterprise clients including MetLife, Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE), AkzoNobel, Rabobank and Randstad.

2021 was a successful year for Crunchr, with the company posting 130% net revenue retention. Which means, in real terms, that customers are staying, realizing value, and growing.

Crunchr, the People Analytics platform for Enterprise HR teams, today announces its latest funding, in a round led by specialist SaaS investor, Oxx. Oxx joins the company's existing strategic investors, Randstad, the world's largest recruitment agency, and Nationale-Nederlanden, a large Dutch insurer.

The funding will be used to add predictive analytics capabilities to the Crunchr platform, which will further expand the platform's employee retention, skill-based workforce planning and data driven storytelling functionality. The remainder of the funding will be used to fuel international expansion, with the company planning to open an US office, and treble its team.

In recent years, enterprise HR teams have adopted an array of different HR software tools, each focusing on different elements of the HR workflow. As these global companies manage tens of thousands of people across multiple geographies, adopting a new, disconnected suite of tools has only increased the levels of complexity.

Crunchr provides the world's most intuitive enterprise platform for self-service people analytics, HR dashboards, and strategic workforce planning. The company's people analytics platform has been adopted by companies around the world, including MetLife, Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE), AkzoNobel, Rabobank and Randstad.

The people analytics platform works on top of existing HR systems, it collects workforce data into one secure, integrated platform, improves its quality, and makes it accessible for everyone that needs it -- not just data scientists -- democratising workplace insights for sustainable business impact. This enables HR leaders and teams to produce strategically meaningful people strategies, and to greatly improve decision making and workforce planning.

Dirk Jonker, Founder and CEO of Crunchr, describes the company as "people analytics for people." He explains: "Most organisations have HR systems, but they struggle to translate all their data into insights. Without clear insights, accurate decision making is at risk, and achieving your business objectives can be difficult."

"But, with an easy-to-use workforce reporting and analytics solution, Crunchr gets the basics right. Supporting workforce decisions with relevant insights by combining expertise, data, and analytics, it allows HR teams to embrace the power of people analytics, and empowers all of a company's employees to make data-driven decisions in seconds."

Bob Thomas, Principal at Oxx, comments "We spoke with people analytics professionals across the globe and one theme emerged very clearly: Crunchr's ease of use means that the people story within a business can be told quickly, clearly and in a data rich way. In 2022, the people data questions faced by enterprises are more pressing than ever, and so we are thrilled to partner with Dirk and the team, and look forward to many more businesses unlocking the value of their people data with Crunchr."

