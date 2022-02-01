Regulatory News:

Orpea's (Paris:ORP)Board of Directors has appointed Grant Thornton and Alvarez Marsal to conduct the review and audit assignments previously announced following the publication of Mr Castanet's book.

These two world-renowned firms have complementary skills and will be responsible for carrying out an independent examination of the allegations published in the book.

The appointed firms will be granted access to all the information they deem necessary from Orpea and its subsidiaries. They will present their findings to the Board of Directors as early as possible. These conclusions will also be available to the relevant authorities and will be the subject of a specific communication.

Orpea is committed to continue to work closely with the public authorities and to respond to all of their requests.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the major world leaders in comprehensive long-term care, with a network of 1,156 facilities comprising 116,514 beds (26,359 of which are under construction) across 23 countries, which are divided into five geographical regions:

- France Benelux: 586 facilities/49,207 beds (5,672 of which are under construction)

- Central Europe: 268 facilities/28,419 beds (5,828 of which are under construction)

- Eastern Europe: 142 facilities/15,255 beds (4,101 of which are under construction)

- Iberian Peninsula/Latin America: 158 facilities/23,108 beds (10,373 of which are under construction)

- Rest of the world: 2 facilities/525 beds (385 of which are under construction)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

About Grant Thornton (www.grantthornton.fr/fr/

Grant Thornton France, one of the leading audit and advisory firms in France, employs more than 2,000 people, including 125 partners in 23 offices, in five business lines: Audit, Advisory, Financial Advisory, Operational Advisory and Legal and Tax Advisory. It is part of Grant Thornton International Ltd, an integrated and independent network of more than 60,000 employees, including nearly 4,000 partners in over 130 countries.

About Alvarez Marsal (AlvarezandMarsal.com

Alvarez Marsal is an international consulting firm founded in 1983, with 5500 employees in 65 offices. Alvarez Marsal draws on its extensive operational experience and pragmatic approach to support clients facing high-stakes challenges or leading complex transformations to improve performance.

